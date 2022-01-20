2022 Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled, focus shifts to Country Fair only event

The 2022 Cloverdale Rodeo has officially been cancelled, with organizers saying that they will now focus on holding a ‘Country Fair’ only event. The news came late last night, following an inspection of the grandstands at the Rodeo, which deemed them unsafe for the event. The city of Surrey is working to have these repaired but it’s become clear that the work won’t be done in time for the May long weekend event. Instead organizers will focus on bringing additional attractions to the Cloverdale Country Fair, which as of now, is still being scheduled to proceed, though they acknowledge that there are a lot of unknowns at the moment, as the Omicron virus continues to cause trouble for live events like this.