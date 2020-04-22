Here’s How You Can Celebrate Earth Day At Home

Today happens to be the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. 50 years. That’s impressive. You would think that would be worth celebrating. Making a big splash. Doing even more for our planet than ever before. Sadly, this pandemic has thrown a wrench into those plans.

The party for the planet in Surrey is obviously cancelled. So what can we do to still do our part? Due to the self isolating and quarantining, we have seen a number of good news stories relating to the health of our planet. Dolphins have been seen in the canals of Italy. Emission levels have dropped across the globe. Animals have taken back land that was previously occupied by us humans. It’s actually amazing to see. In fact, it underlines the need for us to do our part to make the planet stronger and that, when we do, it works.

If you’re looking for ways to celebrate earth day at home here are a few ideas:

Start a garden. Not only has gardening been proven to reduce stress levels and promote physical well being, it also allows you to grow your own food! There’s nothing quite like a freshly grown tomato from your own backyard (versus one that’s been rolling around on a truck for days and days)