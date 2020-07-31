Pulse FM News Update for Friday, July 31st

A man charged with kidnapping and assault in Surrey two years ago continues to be on the loose- 19 year old Dyllan Petrin ripped off his electronic monitoring bracelet back in may and hasn’t been seen since – a Canada wide warranty has now been issued for the man – petrin having ties to the Metro Vancouver and Okanagan area.





Bonnie Henry is thanking British Colombians for doing their part in social distancing to help bring down the number of cases after a Canada Day outbreak in Kelowna.

Still – we’re far from out of the woods yet with 41 new cases reported yesterday – people are encouraged to continue being smart as we head into the long weekend.



The world may be a mess but it’s full steam ahead for CN real – the railway moved more than 30-million tonnes of grain across Canada last year – and expects to match that number this year.

Remember when some of the world’s top players twitter accounts got hacked last month? Turns out Twitter itself is to blame!

The company says a bunch of its employees ended up falling for a phone scam asking them to hand over log-in information of high-profile users.