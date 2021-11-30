What’s Trending with Leslie and Scooter- Magic Mike 3 is a GO!!, Michael Bublé wants Tim Hortons collab too & MORE

Channing Tatum Is Doing Another “Magic Mike” Movie

Channing Tatum is returning to Magic Mike! The 41-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he’ll be starring in a third Magic Mike flick, which will debut exclusively on HBO Max. Tatum shared a pic of the script, which features the film’s title, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, and reveals that it was written by Reid Carolin and will be directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Carolin and Soderbergh both held the same job’s for the franchise’s first flick, Magic Mike, in 2012. Carolin also penned the 2015 sequel, Magic Mike XXL, which was directed by Gregory Jacobs, who will return to produce the third installment.

Michael Bublé reacts to new ‘Timbiebs’ flavours

The “Timbiebs” collaboration between Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber is officially here, and another Canadian is apparently feeling a little salty about the snub. On Monday, November 29, Michael Bublé posted a video on his Instagram having a mini-rant about the whole situation.

We actually like the sound of ‘Buble Balls’

Ex Bachelor Colton Underwood Relives His Coming Out Journey in New Netflix Teaser

Netflix has just released a trailer for Coming Out Colton, the highly-anticipated docu-series about former Bachelor star Colton Underwood. For those who need a refresher, the retired professional football player found fame by becoming the star of America’ top dating competition. What Colton didn’t admit to himself or Bachelor Nation at the time? He was gay.

But, as the first look of Coming Out Colton reveals, the former reality TV star is ready to live his truth.

Adam McKay Reveals Why Will Ferrell No Longer Speaks to Him

Filmmaker Adam McKay and actor Will Ferrell were two peas in a pod at one point, spending decades collaborating on fan favorite comedies like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and Step Brothers.

It seemed as if the pair would have continued to make new movies for years to come, but that came to an end in 2019 when they announced that they were ending their professional relationship by dissolving their joint film company. At the time, they noted in a joint statement that they were going to remain friends with the door open for future collaborations.

McKay has finally revealed why they went their separate ways . He’s doing an HBO drama about the 1980s L.A. Lakers . . . and Will wanted to play owner Jerry Buss. But McKay gave the part to their mutual friend John C. Reilly

He says, quote, “I should have called [Will] and I didn’t. And Reilly did, of course, because Reilly, he’s a stand-up guy.”

The last time they spoke was when they decided to end their partnership. Quote, “[Will] basically was like, ‘Have a good life.’ And I’m like, ‘[Eff], Ferrell’s never going to talk to me again.’ So it ended not well.”