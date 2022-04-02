5 Budget Friendly Family Vacation Ideas

Happy Friday friends! As of today travel restrictions have eased for vaccinated international travellers. Now, vaccinated travellers can return to Canada without an expensive COVID-19 PCR or antigen test – so naturally EVERYONE wants to start booking some fun trips!
With the price of everything becoming so insane, I figured it would be helpful to complie a list of budget friendly family vacation options!
Here’s what I found online:
Many of the best cheap family vacations are in destinations that offer free or low-price admission to the top family attractions and have plenty of kid-friendly outdoor activities. Discover the cheapest places to visit with the kids with our list of the best family vacations on a budget.
Note: Some businesses may be temporarily closed due to recent global health and safety issues.
1. Yosemite National Park, California
Camping can be an excellent way for families to stick to a budget while getting quality time together, and this is a great option for those who want plenty of time to explore Yosemite National Park. It is best known for its stunning cliffs and rock formations that are among the world’s most popular rock-climbing spots.
Yosemite’s 1,169 square miles offer an incredible amount of things to see and do, but the Yosemite Valley area is home to the park’s most popular attractions including Yosemite Falls, Half Dome, El Capitan, and Tunnel View, among many other sites. Several spots and vistas can be enjoyed from near the road, but hiking provides many opportunities to get unparalleled views.
Visitors who want to camp within the park have 13 campgrounds to chose from, all of which must be reserved ahead of time through the National Park Service. There are a variety of sites available, including group sites, RV sites, and tent-only areas. Those camping or staying in a hotel outside the park will also need to make a reservation to enter the park with their own vehicle.
2. Tampa, Florida
Tampa is an affordable Florida vacation alternative to Orlando, with plenty of excellent family attractions and amusement parks at a range of prices to fit every budget. The best-known park in Tampa is Busch Gardens, and although its admission prices are comparable to Disney and Universal, families get a lot for their money with an amusement park and zoo all in one. Families can save even more with package deals.
An excellent Tampa attraction that has incredibly low admission is the Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI), an expansive hands-on science museum that makes topics like math and physics fun, and exposes kids to the newest technology. The museum is also home to an IMAX theater, a rope adventure course, and other activities.
Other great affordable Tampa family attractions include the Lowry Park Zoo; the Florida Aquarium, which includes a 4D theater and a splash pad for hot summer days; and the Glazer Children’s Museum.
Accommodation: Where to Stay in Tampa: Best Areas & Hotels
3. Destin, Florida
Destin offers families all the perks of a Florida beach vacation with a much more reasonable price tag than Florida’s big-name beach towns. There are several excellent beaches to choose from, and Henderson Beach State Park offers campsites that will save money and provide an unforgettable vacation.
When the kids want a break from the water, check out Harborwalk Village, Destin’s main boardwalk area. In addition to plenty of restaurants and souvenir stands, visitors have a great selection of diversions to choose from, including classic carnival games, mini golf, ziplining, fireworks, and entertainment.
Located on Florida’s panhandle, Destin is home to some of the best beaches on the Gulf of Mexico, and its west-facing vistas offer stunning sunsets.
Accommodation: Top-Rated Resorts in Destin, FL
Read More: Top-Rated Things to Do in Destin, FL
4. Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona
Grand Canyon National Park is an unforgettable attraction that doesn’t have to cost much. The best time to visit the Grand Canyon on a budget is during the milder spring and fall seasons, which are also far less crowded than the summer months.
Most visitors head to the South Rim, the most easily accessible side of the canyon. The south entrance is home to the main visitor center, as well as the popular Mather Point Overlook, which is just a short hike from here. This is also the starting point of the South Rim Trail, one of the best hiking trails at the Grand Canyon.
Accommodation: Best Hotels at the Grand Canyon
5. Prague, Czech Republic
The fairy-tale city of Prague is an ideal place for those who want to have a family vacation in Europe on a budget. It is a walking-friendly city that offers a good variety of affordable hotel options, and most of the city’s top attractions can be appreciated at little or no cost. With a historically advantageous exchange rate, even a large family can enjoy everything this historic city has to offer while saving money.
Tours of Prague Castle, the city’s top tourist attraction, are available for a low entrance fee, with kids up to age six free, and family packages that include up to five kids for the price of two adults. The gardens and park surrounding the castle are entirely free, and are home to the famous Singing Fountain and other landmarks.
Admission to the Prague Zoo is also nominal, despite the fact that it is one of the best zoos in the world, home to more than 650 species. Visitors can get a bird’s-eye view of the habitats from a unique chairlift that traverses the 140-acre park.
One of the top free Prague attractions is Wenceslas Square (Václavské námestí), located in the New Town (Nové Mesto) district. In addition to the beautiful architecture and the National Museum, this is where you will find some of the city’s best dining and shopping, including a huge Christmas Market each December.
Accommodation: Where to Stay in Prague: Best Areas & Hotels
Read More: 1-Day, 2-Day & 3-Day Prague Itineraries for Travelers