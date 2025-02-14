5 TOP SURREY NEWS STORIES – Friday, February 14th, 2025

FRIDAY’S WEATHER IN SURREY:

Cloudy, becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning, high 5C. Night: Cloudy with 60% chance of rain or flurries, low of 1C.

1. GoFundMe set up for family of Surrey teen killed in police incident: Fund intended to help pay for funeral for Chase De Balinhard, 15, shot dead in Clayton.

2. Surrey Conservative candidate wants Elections BC to reopen investigation: Honveer Singh Randhawa says court case shouldn’t put Elections BC investigation on hold.

3. Transit Police have arrested two Ontario men in Surrey suspected of being involved in a “fake taxi” credit card and debit card scam: How “unsuspecting Good Samaritans” were targeted at universities and shopping centres across the Lower Mainland.

4. SURREY EVENTS: Valentine’s weekend brings comedy, concerts & more: A guide to Surrey-area events, entertainment, activities and attractions.

5. B.C. ports rank among world’s least efficient as automation debate rages: Wait times in Vancouver, Prince Rupert high as charting path to better productivity proves divisive.