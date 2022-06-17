Pulse FM News Update for Friday, June 17

B-C tourism and sports minister Melanie Mark says the government expects one-billion dollars to flow into the provincial economy when Vancouver serves as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Vancouver and Toronto were announced among 16 host cities across North America on Thursday, with 10 games expected to be played in Canada. Mark says B-C wants “maximum return” for its investment of between 240- and 260-million dollars hosting the tournament, which will include renovations to B-C Place stadium. Games will also be played in cities across the United States and Mexico, but Edmonton lost its bid to join the host cities

Surrey RCMP have guns drawn and tape up near a home at 128A Street and 100 Avenue after a report of shots fired. Mounties arrived at around 9 p.m. Thursday and found a man suffering non life-threatening injuries, he has been taken to a local hospital for treatment. In a statement, RCMP say as of 11p.m. the incident is still ongoing and officers are still at the scene. A caller in the area says they witnessed emergency vehicles coming in and out of the area Thursday night. “For two hours, nonstop. Units have been going there and ERTs finally showing up on scene I can see it from my tower somewhat…just all the lights in the area.” 128A Street is closed in both directions to cars and pedestrians — adding the public should avoid the area for the time being. Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage around the area, between 2030 hours and 2130 hours is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman promised to be “transparent” in the league’s investigation into the alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 Canadian world junior team. Speaking during a media availability before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in Denver, Bettman added that the NHL intends to release the findings of its investigation. Deputy commissioner Bill Daly told reporters the league plans to interview all members of the 2018 Canadian team. The NHL Players’ Association is cooperating with the investigation, he said. In April, a woman filed a lawsuit in Ontario Superior Court in London, Ont., alleging she was sexually assaulted in June 2018 by eight Canadian Hockey League players, including some members of the 2017-18 Canadian world junior championship team. The alleged incident occurred in a London hotel room after a Hockey Canada Foundation event. The woman, who wishes not to reveal her identity, did not name the players involved – they are referred to as John Does 1-8 in the official statement of claim. The allegations have not been heard in a court of law. The terms of the settlement involving Hockey Canada, the CHL, and the eight players, were not disclosed. Officials from Hockey Canada will testify before the federal government’s Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage on Monday about the organization’s handling of the allegations and lawsuit.