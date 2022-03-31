8 with Kate: 8 Helpful Spring Cleaning Tips

It’s officially spring time, friends! That means now is a great time say out with the old, in with the new and get your spring cleaning done!

Personally I LOVE spring cleaning because it feel so good when you are done – but actually getting started and doing it can be a little daunting… so I’ve compiled my top 8 tips to effectively complete your spring cleaning tasks while also having fun!

Tip number 1: Mindset is key.

This is EVERYTHING! Get in the right headspace and think about WHY this is important and envision how great it will feel when you are done. Sometimes getting started on a big task can be overwhelming, but if you can somehow put yourself in the “I’ve got this!” spirit, that will help you immensely.

Tip number 2: Plan ahead and dedicate a day.

Try to dedicate a day to this… even if you think it may take multiple. All you need to start is just ONE day. Think about it this way… everyday the weather is getting better and slightly warmer, you may as well go ahead and get it done now so you are not stuck inside when all you want to do is go and get a drink on a patio somewhere. Look ahead for the next gloomy Sunday and commit to getting as much done as you can.

Tip number 3: Give extra thought to places you don’t normally clean.

I’ve been guilty of this in the past, where I just clean the basics – toilet, sink, counters, bathtub.. DONE! But the whole point of spring cleaning is to get to the areas you neglect all year. Don’t forget those air vents, windows and walls! They need love too!

Tip Number 4: Choose scents you love.

Let’s face it, cleaning is not fun. BUT we can make it more enjoyable by choosing scents and products that we love. You don’t have to just buy lemon everything… unless thats what you like! But seriously.. many cleaning lines have a large array of scent options, so choose the one you can’t get enough of and it will motivate you to use it more.

Tip number 5: Donate what you can and toss the rest

Getting rid of things (especially clothes) can be really hard! One of my tips is to think about it like this: “would someone else appreciate this more than me?” if the answer is yes, I feel really good about donating it and hoping it will make someones day when they find it at a thrift store! If however, I no longer appreciate something and I also don’t think anyone else will – that is when it goes in the trash! This is mainly just for things that have fully served it’s purpose, has holes in it, rips, wear and tear, etc… it’s time to go! It is okay to throw things out! Don’t feel guilty. But be sure to donate whenever you can! Google nearby locations that would be best for accepting the items you are ready to part with, it’ll feel good to do so!

Tip number 6: Hide stuff on YOURSELF!

This is a cool trick I just found about today thanks to our evening host and social media manager Jaclyn! Here’s how it works: If you have a hard time getting rid of stuff, keep it… but HIDE it from yourself. If you find yourself needing it you will seek it out and use/wear it… if not, you will know it’s time to say goodbye! The idea is that if you don’t see it, you’ll realize that you won’t miss it when it’s gone. So then the next time you declutter, it’ll be easier to give it away or toss it.

Tip number 7: The coat hanger trick

This is a trick my mom swears by, so I will finally be giving it a try this year. Rather than hooking your coat hangers on the rail properly, go into your closet and flip everything around so you hang every coat hanger backwards. Throughout the year, as you wear things – put them back into your closet on a hanger the correct way. By the end of the year you will have a clear visual of all the pieces you didn’t even touch for 365 days! This will give you a better understanding of what you may need to part with… unless of course it is something you are saving for a fancy wedding or something!

Tip number 8: MUSIC!

When in doubt, dance it out! Tune in and hang out with us on 107.7 Pulse FM while you are doing your spring cleaning! Dance to all your fav songs and have a good time! We’re here with you every step of the way as you tackle your spring cleaning list! You’ve got this!

-Kate Tattersall

@katevtattersall