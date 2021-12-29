Another 10 cm of snow is on its way to Metro Vancouver

It’s been looking beautiful out there! If you are a fellow snow lover you will enjoy the following article – but if not, get ready to stay inside haha! According to a new special weather statement from Environment Canada, Metro Vancouver can expect a fresh dump of snow.

The special weather statement is in effect for:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

The agency expects heavy snow to fall across Metro Vancouver starting Wednesday evening bringing 5 to 10 cm of snow – possibly more on the North Shore. The snow will fall from Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Environment Canada remarks that with the storm system moving across the BC south coast Wednesday night, the “ample cold air in place” will create widespread snow. In addition to the new special weather statement, the arctic outflow warning is still in effect for the region bringing wind chill values near or below minus 20 to parts of the south coast.

Although temperatures are expected to increase on Wednesday and the cold wind chill will moderate, it’ll still be cold enough to snow.

The forecast calls for a clear night on Tuesday, December 28. Then, on Wednesday, the clouds will increase during the day, resulting in snow overnight and during the day on Thursday before clearing up, so keep your winter boots and mitts handy because you’ll need them this week. When snow falls quickly, the road conditions can change quickly and visibility can be affected (DailyHive).

Please remember If you’re travelling on the roads in BC, you can visit DriveBC to get updates on the highways. Stay safe!