B.C. COVID-19 Restrictions Under Review Ahead Of Holidays As Cases Jump… May Have To Rethink Holiday Plans

A jump in COVID-19 case counts and the spread of variants of concern is why B.C.’s health minister is sounding the alarm and suggesting the province will be reviewing restrictions.

With the holiday season fast approaching, Adrian Dix said it’s vital the province “exercise caution.”

In the Vancouver Coastal Health area, Dix says this region has been seeing an increase in infections despite it being an area that has seen lower case counts relative to their population in the recent months.

“Some of this is related … to the informal social gatherings and … we’ve seen some large clusters of cases as a result of that and you see that reflected in the numbers in those places,” Dix said in a last-minute media press conference Wednesday.

Out of the 584 infections recorded in the province Wednesday, 180 cases were from the Vancouver Coastal Health region — which is a 74 case increase from Tuesday.

This is why he says the province will review changes that might be needed to public health orders.