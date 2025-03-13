B.C. woman detained at U.S. border, sent to Arizona detention facility in chains

The TN work visa was created under the North American Free Trade Agreement and allows Canadian and Mexican citizens to work for a limited time in the U.S. in high-demand occupations.

Eagles said her daughter had entered the U.S. from Mexico when she applied successfully for her first TN visa and so tried the same thing this time around.

“We have no issue with her being denied entry, we have no issue with her initially being detained. But we have a huge issue with the inhumane treatment she is receiving and that she knows nothing, has not been charged and has not been able to speak with us directly,” Eagles said