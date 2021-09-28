BC Announces Regional COVID-19 Restrictions for Eastern Fraser Valley

Announced this afternoon: New regional COVID-19 restrictions have been announced for the eastern Fraser Valley.

The announcement was made by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix. Henry says that in the area, there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in schools, as well as in the wider community.

“As indicated, we have seen a notable rise in cases in schools, in the broader community in the Eastern Fraser Valley,” Henry said. “As a result, there is a new regional public health order that will be in place in Fraser East local health area that will come into effect today.”

The orders will be similar to the regional approaches taken in BC’s Interior and the North, which address decreased rates of immunization and increased COVID-19 transmission.

The communities of Hope, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission, and Aggazis-Harrison will be affected.

Private indoor gatherings will be limited to five additional people or one additional household. Private outdoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people unless all participants are fully vaccinated.

Organized indoor events such as weddings or conferences will be limited to 10 people indoors or 50 people outdoors unless all participants are fully vaccinated.

Ticketed events such as movies, plays, and ticketed sporting events can also continue, as well as indoor sports, exercise and fitness. All participants will need to be fully vaccinated.

Similarly, unless all people playing are fully vaccinated, outdoor sports will also be limited to 50 people.

More to come… (DailyHive).

