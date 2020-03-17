BC schools closed indefinitely

The province has shuttered all K-12 classes until further notice because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Premier John Horgan made the announcement Tuesday at noon during a press conference updating the public on what BC is doing to help prevent the spread of infection.

Minister of Education Rob Fleming said the decision to close schools was not made lightly.

“This is a very challenging time for B.C. and around the world,” Fleming said. “Please take the necessary measures to keep you and your family safe.”

He noted the ministry of health has developed an online assessment tool to see if you have symptoms of the COVID-19 virus at

“The actions we are taking today are temporary,” Fleming said. “We will be returning to regular school life down the road.”

Graduation assessments for Grades 10 and 11 students will be postponed.

“I want to reassure parents and students, every student will receive a final mark,” Fleming said. “Students that are on track to move to the next grade in fall will do so… every student eligable to graduatate this year, will graduate.”

Most of the requirements to graduate are the numeracy assessment, which most students have completed. Those who haven’t, will be assisted by teachers.

The premier said child care spaces will not be interrupted at this time to ensure parents who have child care needs, particularly those in essential services, will be able to continue their jobs.