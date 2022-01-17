BC SPCA receives THOUSANDS of dollars in honor of Betty White’s birthday

Today (January 17th) would’ve been Betty White’s 100th birthday, so to honor the legendary queen of comedy and animal lover the #BettyWhiteChallenge is challenging you to donate to a local animal shelter of your choice!

Eileen Drever with the BC SPCA says the response they’ve seen is incredible, with $64,000 raised before noon!!!

“The response has been phenomenal and that speaks volumes about Betty White herself, “said Drever. “She was the voice for animals. It’s a pity she didn’t make her 100th birthday, it’s just so sad, but out of this something good has happened.”

Whether it’s five or $500, Drever says it’s important to note people should give to the center of their choice.

“Obviously I’m promoting to donate to the BC SPCA, but there are other animal rescues out there that need money as well, it doesn’t have to be the SPCA but make sure it’s a legitimate organization.”

Money donated to the BC SPCA will go towards a number of programs.

“We have sheltering (caring for animals), cruelty investigations, we have an emergency medical fund, there are all sorts of programs in need. If you have a specific program you’d like to donate to, please specify when you donate.”

If you’re like Betty and absolutely love animals and are wanting to add a new furry friend to your home, Drever said there’s a ton of animals needing a forever home at their centres (including a Shih Tzu Brussels Griffon cross, a Great Dane and even pot-belly pigs!) Listen to her interview with Pulse FM’s Vanessa Ybarra below for details!

To donate to the BC SPCA in honor of Betty, click here.