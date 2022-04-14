Bike Theft prevention: Tips to Avoid Being Stolen This Summer!

With warmer spring weather just around the corner, we’re expecting more cyclists to start hitting the roads and trails in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, we’re also expecting bicycle thieves to ramp up their activities. Here are some useful tips to help you avoid losing your ride to theft.
Record Details About Your Bike
- Record your bike’s serial number so it can be added to police computer records if it is stolen, which will enable police to return it to you if it is recovered (you can often find your bike’s serial number on a sticker or embossed on your bike, as well as on your record of sale or at the store where you purchased it)
- Register your bike with a bike theft recovery service, like 529 Garage
- If you buy a bike privately (ie., Craigslist, Facebook), before making the purchase, look up the serial number in the Canadian Police Information Centre stolen bike database
- Photograph your bike, as a reference, to help us find it and/or return it to you
The above image shows where to find your bicycle’s serial number:
- Underside of crank (most common location)
- Headset
- Rear stays
- Seat down tube next to crank
- Top of crank
Target Harden In Public
- Never leave your bike unlocked in public
- Always lock your bike with two different, high quality locks; (ie., a U-lock and a cable lock)
- Remove the seat or a wheel as an extra deterrent (never lock your bike by the front wheel only)
- If storing your bike at your residence, store it in a safe location using a lock or on your property inside a locked area
Be Vigilant At Home
- If you are leaving your bike in or attached to your vehicle, lock it to your vehicle (high end mountain bikes are often stolen from the back of a pick-up truck or vehicle in large parking areas such as malls while the owner is running a short errand)
- Choose appropriate places to park; well lit areas with good visibility are best
- Do not leave your bike on or in your vehicle overnight, even in secure underground parking lots (Secure underground parking lots are a popular stalking ground for bike thieves)
- If you are required to store your bike in a designated area, such as a bike locker, use two different, high quality locks and remove the seat or a wheel