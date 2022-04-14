Bike Theft prevention: Tips to Avoid Being Stolen This Summer!

With warmer spring weather just around the corner, we’re expecting more cyclists to start hitting the roads and trails in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, we’re also expecting bicycle thieves to ramp up their activities. Here are some useful tips to help you avoid losing your ride to theft.

Record Details About Your Bike

Record your bike’s serial number so it can be added to police computer records if it is stolen, which will enable police to return it to you if it is recovered (you can often find your bike’s serial number on a sticker or embossed on your bike, as well as on your record of sale or at the store where you purchased it)

Register your bike with a bike theft recovery service, like 529 Garage

If you buy a bike privately (ie., Craigslist, Facebook), before making the purchase, look up the serial number in the Canadian Police Information Centre stolen bike database

Photograph your bike, as a reference, to help us find it and/or return it to you

The above image shows where to find your bicycle’s serial number:

Underside of crank (most common location) Headset Rear stays Seat down tube next to crank Top of crank

Target Harden In Public

Never leave your bike unlocked in public

Always lock your bike with two different, high quality locks; (ie., a U-lock and a cable lock)

Remove the seat or a wheel as an extra deterrent (never lock your bike by the front wheel only)

If storing your bike at your residence, store it in a safe location using a lock or on your property inside a locked area

Be Vigilant At Home