Blood Donations Are Needed In Surrey Today In Wake Of Flooding In Fraser Valley

Canadian Blood Services is asking for blood donations at its Surrey clinic in the wake of flooding in the Fraser Valley this week.

The agency has been forced to postpone or cancel donation events in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and other areas, due to the heavy rainstorms that caused extensive floods and road closures in parts of B.C.

“For local residents who are able to travel to donate blood, we have opened our permanent site in Surrey at Unit C2, 15285 101 Avenue today (Tuesday) from 1 to 7:45 p.m.,” Canadian Blood Services says in an email.

“Blood donors are needed to fill over 60 open appointments” at the donor centre, in Guildford.

No walk-ins are allowed, due to pandemic protocols, so donors must first make an appointment by calling 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283) or booking online, at blood.ca.

Metro Vancouver-area residents can also help fill same-day and open appointments at the agency’s Oak Street donor centre, at 4750 Oak St., Vancouver.

(information from Surrey Now Leader)