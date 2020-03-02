Canada braces for potential pandemic

The risk of spread of coronavirus in B.C is low right now, officials say. But they are asking the public to take extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are announcing an eighth case of COVID-19 in B.C.,” said a joint statement issued by health minister Adrian Dix and B.C. Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. The person affected is visiting from Tehran, Iran and arrived in British Columbia earlier this week. The patient is in isolation at home with support and monitoring from public health teams.”

Vancouver Coastal Heath is actively investigating close contacts with that family to ensure no others have been infected.

Canada has just increased measures to protect the public from people who are coming from Iran.

Anyone who returns to Canada from Iran will be asked to contact their local public health authority within 24 hours and self-isolate at home for 14 days _ the incubation period of the virus.

The province is focusing on delaying the spread of the virus, as well as bracing for a possible pandemic. A pandemic is a mass spread of a virus on a global scale.

The spread of the virus is causing huge concerns, but it has not yet been called a pandemic.

Mainland China still has the most cases at more than 80,000. followed by South Korea at more than 4,300. Italy now has 1,800 and Iran has confirmed 1,500.

Canada has 22 cases of COVID-19, and the U.S. has 96.

Washington State has just reported its sixth death due to the virus.

Officials are asking people to wash their hands regularly, to cough or sneeze into a tissue, or barring that, their elbow.

British Columbians with upcoming travel plans should continue to monitor the Government of Canada travel site for the latest travel advisories: https://travel.gc.ca/travelling/health-safety/travel-health-notices/210

The recommendations for people to stock up on water, food and necessities has caused a run on food at several stores in the region.

There are several news reports of massive lineups at Costco and other large format retail outlets.