Canada Is The 6th Most MISERABLE Industrialized Country… Happy 2022

Canada has been named the 6th most miserable country and it isn’t the first time.. Not only is the country on the Misery Index, but it ranks pretty high at number six out of 35 industrialized countries.

The Misery Index was initially created by American economist Arthur Melvin Okun, and serves as an analytical measure of how “miserable” a developed country is. The factors under consideration are the country’s inflation rates and employment rates.

In May last year, McDonald Laurier released a provincial COVID-19 misery index for Canada, calculated using 11 key pandemic-related metrics. But some good news BC is only the 4th most miserable oprovince within the country.. if you can call that good news.

Alberta topped the list as the most unhappy province nationwide, while Ontario, Quebec, and BC ranked second, third, and fourth.