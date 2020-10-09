Canada Post says start Christmas shopping now to avoid delivery delays

It’s not even Halloween but Canada Post is warning Canadians to get their holiday shopping and mailing done early to avoid the season rush.

With more people expected to shop online due to COVID-19, the national mail service is advising people to do their online shopping early to avoid delays.

“Canadian shopping habits have dramatically and permanently shifted in response to COVID-19, resulting in a year of significant parcel volumes. To help Canadians avoid disappointment and support businesses across the country, we’re asking them to break with tradition and shop early this holiday season,” the postal service notes in a press release.

The deluge means that Canada Post will have to scale up. It’s adding 4,000 temporary seasonal employees across the country, plus more equipment and 1,000 fleet vehicles.

