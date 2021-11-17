Canada set to end Covid tests for short trips to the States

Well this is exciting!

Apparently the Federal government is set to make an announcement on Friday morning that the need for a negative Covid test result for Canadians returning home from short trips the United States will soon be dropped.

The test will still be required for trips lasting longer than 72 hours, but for those wishing to visit family, get gas, go shopping, or to a concert or event, there will no longer be the need to present a negative test, provided you return with the 72 hour period.

People who’ve crossed the land border recently have reported needing to pay between $150 and $300 to get a test, and waiting up to 24 hours to get the results, something that has stopped many people from travelling.

The hope is that the change will bring about more business and tourism to local businesses and communities near the border in both countries.

A formal announcement is expected Friday.