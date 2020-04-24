Changes to Skytrain, Seabus, and Bus Schedules Due to COVID-19

In effect on Wednesday, April 22

SeaBus

The last SeaBus sailing will happen at 7:30 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay and 7:45 p.m. from Waterfront.

SeaBus will continue with sailings every 30-minutes.

SkyTrain

Expo Line capacity will be reduced by 20% during peak hours. During middays, early evenings, and weekends, capacity will be reduced by 20% to 40%, depending on the time of day. These capacity reductions are in addition to a 17% reduction during peak hours and a 20% reduction on Friday and Saturday evenings which took place last month.

Millennium Line capacity will be reduced by 15% during peak hours. During middays, early evenings, and weekends, capacity will be reduced by 20% to 40%, depending on the time of day. These capacity reductions are in addition to a 17% reduction during peak hours and a 20% reduction on Friday and Saturday evenings which took place last month.

Canada Line capacity has been reduced by 18% during peak hours.

West Coast Express

Trains one, three and five will continue running with fewer cars.

Trains two and four remain temporarily cancelled.

In effect on Friday, April 24

18 bus routes will be suspended:

15 Cambie / Olympic Village Station Alternate route: Canada Line

32 Dunbar / Downtown Alternate routes: 2, 7

50 Waterfront Station / False Creek South Alternate route: 84, any downtown bus (e.g. 4, 7, 23)

68 UBC Exchange / Wesbrook Village Use alternate travel (e.g. walk, cycle)

105 Uptown / New Westminster Station Alternate route: 103, 106, 123, 128, 155

131 Hastings at Gilmore / Kootenay Loop Alternate route to connect on Hastings St: 129, 160, R5

132 Capitol Hill / Hastings at Gilmore Alternate route to connect on Hastings St: 129, 160, R5

143 Burquitlam Station / SFU Alternate route: Millennium Line, 145

222 Willingdon Express Alternate route: 28, 130

414 Richmond Oval / Brighouse Station Alternate route to connect on Westminster Hwy (401), No. 3 Road (Canada Line)

480 UBC / Bridgeport Alternate route: Canada Line, and/or 10, R4

R3 Lougheed Hwy RapidBus Alternate route: 701

Suspended NightBus Routes: N8 Downtown / Fraser Alternate route: Walk to N10 N15 Downtown / Cambie Alternate route: Walk to N10 N17 Downtown / UBC N22 Downtown / Macdonald N24 Downtown / Lynn Valley N35 Downtown / SFU



In effect mid-May

An additional 47 routes will be suspended, and frequency will be reduced on all remaining routes.