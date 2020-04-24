Changes to Skytrain, Seabus, and Bus Schedules Due to COVID-19

Service Suspensions
In effect on Wednesday, April 22
SeaBus
- The last SeaBus sailing will happen at 7:30 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay and 7:45 p.m. from Waterfront.
- SeaBus will continue with sailings every 30-minutes.
SkyTrain
- Expo Line capacity will be reduced by 20% during peak hours. During middays, early evenings, and weekends, capacity will be reduced by 20% to 40%, depending on the time of day.
- These capacity reductions are in addition to a 17% reduction during peak hours and a 20% reduction on Friday and Saturday evenings which took place last month.
- Millennium Line capacity will be reduced by 15% during peak hours. During middays, early evenings, and weekends, capacity will be reduced by 20% to 40%, depending on the time of day.
- These capacity reductions are in addition to a 17% reduction during peak hours and a 20% reduction on Friday and Saturday evenings which took place last month.
- Canada Line capacity has been reduced by 18% during peak hours.
West Coast Express
- Trains one, three and five will continue running with fewer cars.
- Trains two and four remain temporarily cancelled.
In effect on Friday, April 24
18 bus routes will be suspended:
- 15 Cambie / Olympic Village Station
- Alternate route: Canada Line
- 32 Dunbar / Downtown
- Alternate routes: 2, 7
- 50 Waterfront Station / False Creek South
- Alternate route: 84, any downtown bus (e.g. 4, 7, 23)
- 68 UBC Exchange / Wesbrook Village
- Use alternate travel (e.g. walk, cycle)
- 105 Uptown / New Westminster Station
- Alternate route: 103, 106, 123, 128, 155
- 131 Hastings at Gilmore / Kootenay Loop
- Alternate route to connect on Hastings St: 129, 160, R5
- 132 Capitol Hill / Hastings at Gilmore
- Alternate route to connect on Hastings St: 129, 160, R5
- 143 Burquitlam Station / SFU
- Alternate route: Millennium Line, 145
- 222 Willingdon Express
- Alternate route: 28, 130
- 414 Richmond Oval / Brighouse Station
- Alternate route to connect on Westminster Hwy (401), No. 3 Road (Canada Line)
- 480 UBC / Bridgeport
- Alternate route: Canada Line, and/or 10, R4
- R3 Lougheed Hwy RapidBus
- Alternate route: 701
- Suspended NightBus Routes:
- N8 Downtown / Fraser
- Alternate route: Walk to N10
- N15 Downtown / Cambie
- Alternate route: Walk to N10
- N17 Downtown / UBC
- N22 Downtown / Macdonald
- N24 Downtown / Lynn Valley
- N35 Downtown / SFU
In effect mid-May
An additional 47 routes will be suspended, and frequency will be reduced on all remaining routes.
- Expected route suspensions: 251, 252, 262, 280, 281, 282, 370, 563, 564, 44, 170, 181, 182, 231, 241, 247, 258, 345, 352, 354, 391, 393, 394, 395, 416, 509, 602, 603, 604, 606, 608, 614, 616, 617, 618, 619, 719, 722, 733, 741, 744, 748, 749, 791, 42, 150, 179.
- Precise timing for these suspensions and reductions will be released in due course.