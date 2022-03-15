Charges Laid in Relation to Stabbing of Police Officer

Surrey RCMP is updating the public that charges have been laid in relation to the stabbing of a Surrey Police Service officer.

On March 9, 2022, a Surrey Police Service officer was stabbed while arresting a female in the 12300-block of 99A Avenue (initial media release). The officer was released from hospital the following day and is recovering at home (second media release).

On March 11, 2022, 27-year-old Kimberly Mendoza Rodriguez was charged with Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer. Kimberly Mendoza Rodriguez had a bail hearing today and has been remanded into custody while awaiting her next court appearance.

Thank you to the members of our community for your well wishes for the injured officer.