Check Out Canada’s First LGBTQ2+ National Monument, It’s BEAUTIFUL!

Canada’s getting a national monument to honour the LGBTQ2+ community, and it’s a dazzling disco-ball concept that makes space for both protests and performances. It is SO beautiful! Check out the video of the monument below!
“This monument will be a symbol of celebration and a space for reflection, healing, activism and performance for generations to come,” said architect Liz Wreford in a statement.
The bold and dynamic design “Thunderhead” by Team Wreford of Winnipeg has been chosen for the LGBTQ2+ National Monument to be built in #Ottawa. https://t.co/dzAwGkkqNU#LGBTQ2I #DesignCompetition #Architecture #LandscapeArchitecture #VisualArts @lgbt_fund @publiccityarch pic.twitter.com/z72PjcOEOk
— Canadian Heritage (@CdnHeritage) March 24, 2022