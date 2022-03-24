Check Out Canada’s First LGBTQ2+ National Monument, It’s BEAUTIFUL!

Check Out Canada’s First LGBTQ2+ National Monument, It’s BEAUTIFUL!

By March 24, 2022Community, Jaclyn, News

Canada’s getting a national monument to honour the LGBTQ2+ community, and it’s a dazzling disco-ball concept that makes space for both protests and performances. It is SO beautiful! Check out the video of the monument below!

“This monument will be a symbol of celebration and a space for reflection, healing, activism and performance for generations to come,” said architect Liz Wreford in a statement.

 