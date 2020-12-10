Check out crazy impressive gingerbread displays at Central City Shopping Centre!

If you want to see some seriously impressive gingerbread displays made by Surrey residents, we’re talking everything from a gingerbread carousel, campground, elementary school even the Polar Bear Express train, head to central city shopping centre now until this sunday!

Vote for your favourite display online, with all proceeds from the event going towards the Surrey Christmas Bureau helping families in need this holiday season!

The gingerbread creation with the most votes in each category can win up to a $500 cash prize. We will also be awarding $1000 for the people’s choice award for the gingerbread creation that has the most votes, which is the one with the most money raised. On top of that, not only do the participants get a chance of winning a prize, but those that vote and donate online will be entered for a chance to win 1 of 2 $250 Central City Shopping Centre gift card!