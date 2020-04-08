City of White Rock closes waterfront Promenade to help fight COVID-19

(Release from the City of White Rock)

The City of White Rock is closing its Waterfront Promenade starting April 10 to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by reducing the number of visitors to the seaside waterfront.

Mayor Darryl Walker announced the decision today, anticipating groups on the beach and walkways of this popular tourist destination as warm weather and long weekends approach. Fencing around the Promenade will go up starting April 8.

In March, White Rock:

Closed Waterfront parking lots, including the West Beach Parkade

Reduced parking on the north side of Marine Drive to a maximum of 15 minutes

Closed White Rock’s Pier

Gave Mayor Walker authority to make the decision to close the Promenade, when needed.

Quote

Mayor Darryl Walker

“Everyone loves our City by the Sea. The sandy shores, fish and chips and Canada’s Longest Pier are major attractions. Right now, starting on Easter weekend, we are saying ‘This is not the time to visit.’

We may be flattening the curve, as they say, but if we allow four days of fun and frivolity, where people get together and party and eat, it may set us back and we may need to stay apart even longer.

Right now, the most important thing is battling COVID-19, and protecting our community’s health and our economy. Let’s fight COVID-19 by staying near our homes, maintaining a safe, physical distance, and reaching out to people through social media, Skype, Zoom or any other technology that brings us together.

We are in this together, and we’ll get through this together.”