Close to a dozen new schools set to be built in Surrey!

Surrey Schools has released its ‘Long Range Facilities Plan’ that includes 22 new schools being built in the city, ten of those by 2025 with a pricetag of half a billion dollars.

It’s all to try and accomodate the surge of people moving to our city.

As it stands, Surrey is projected to bypass Vancouver as the largest city in the province by 2041.

Read the entire Surrey Schools report that details the changes the School District and community are facing and expect to face in the next five to ten years, including areas of Surrey seeing the most growth (hello, City Centre and Clayton / Cloverdale!), a breakdown of the city’s age population, housing types, and more!