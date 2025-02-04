Cloverdale’s own Carson Hoy is here with his debut album; Enigmatic.

CCanadian pop artist Carson Hoy transforms his experiences in the small town of Cloverdale into dreamy synth melodies with relatable lyrics and meticulous production. Entering the music world as a child performing in rock bands as a drummer, and later becoming a DJ and hip hop artist, Carson was always intrigued by audio engineering and production. He eventually became an engineer and producer for artists like hip hop legend Kool Keith, dancehall star Gyptian, and 80’s-inspired Rushden & Diamonds. Carson honed his craft, while he wrote the songs that would become his debut album, Enigmatic. Blending the best of 80s, alternative pop, and synthwave elements in the vein of The 1975, The Midnight, and Tame Impala, Carson’s songs take you on a nostalgic trip to a classic pop sound, with live instruments all recorded in a bedroom studio.