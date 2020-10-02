Confirmed COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Fraser Health has declared an outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital after evidence of transmission in a Medicine unit. One patient and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak is limited to one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions.

Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented enhanced infection prevention and control precautions, including enhanced cleaning, as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients.

Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, have informed the families of patients who are unable to share this information with their loved ones. Surrey Memorial Hospital is working with essential visitors to the affected unit on a case-by-case basis.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.