Cool New Website Allows You to Get Advice from the Future!

Have you ever wanted advice from the future? It’s now possible thanks to a cool new website. “Hey From The Future” is an advice sharing website that allows people of different ages to share advice they wish they had at a certain age. How cool!!

All you have to do is select your age and start reading.

I actually found it super inspiring and helpful. Sometimes learning from other people’s mistakes or journeys can help us to navigate our own.

You can also select an age you would like to impart some wisdom on.

Check out the site below and happy reading!

https://heyfromthefuture.com/