Coronavirus: BC sees first fatality from COVID-19

A man has died from the COVID-19 virus, marking the first fatality in B.C. from the disease.

BC Medical Heath Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, told a press gathering Monday that a man at the Lynn Valley Care Centre succumbed to the virus on Sunday night.

“We are deeply saddened to hear that one of the residents of the Lynn Valley Care home that was infected with COVID-19 passed away last night,” Henry said. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones, and of course to the staff who provided him care.”

There are now two health care workers at the seniors’ home who tested positive for the virus, the latest a 40-year-old woman who is now in quarantine at home in the Fraser Health Region.

In addition, there are two new cases of people infected, bringing the number of people in the province with the virus to 32, and the country’s total to 74.

There are 113,000 infected worldwide.