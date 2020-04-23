COVID-19 cases declared “over” at Five Senior Homes Including White Rock + Delta

Fraser Health has declared that COVID-19 outbreaks are over at five long term care and assisted living facilities in the Fraser Health region. Fraser Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long term care, assisted living and independent living facilities, and there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these sites.

The five sites include:

Amica, a private long term care facility in White Rock owned by Amica Senior Lifestyles;

Delta View Care Centre, a long term care facility in Delta owned by Good Samaritan;

Elim Village, a long term care, an assisted living and independent living community in Surrey operated by Elim Christian Care Society;

Evergreen Heights, an assisted living facility located in White Rock owned by Baptist Housing; and

Shaughnessy Care Centre, a private long term care facility in Port Coquitlam owned by Park Place Seniors Living.

While we continue to make progress on outbreaks throughout the Fraser Health region, there is one new case at each of these facilities: Eden Care Centre, Guildford Seniors Village and New Vista Care Home.

A resident at Eden Care Centre was diagnosed with COVID-19. Eden Care Centre, owned by Fraser Valley Care Centre Management Ltd., is located in Chilliwack and includes long term care services. The resident is in isolation at home in long term care.

A staff member at Guildford Seniors Village was diagnosed with COVID-19. Guildford Seniors Village, owned by Retirement Concepts, is located in Surrey and includes long term care services. The staff member is in isolation at home.

Pulse FM has called Retirement Concepts for a comment on what other precautions are being taken at Guildford Seniors Village to protect its other seniors and is waiting to hear back.

A staff member at New Vista Care Home was diagnosed with COVID-19 New Vista Care Home, owned by New Vista Care Society, is located in Burnaby and includes long term care and independent living. The staff member is in isolation at home.

With each outbreak, a Fraser Health SWAT team supports the site and enhanced control measures are put in place. Fraser Health is working with staff at Eden Care Centre, Guildford Seniors Village and New Vista Care Home to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families. Communication with residents and families notifying them of the outbreak is underway.

To prevent transmission of COVID-19, Fraser Health is ensuring staff currently working at Eden Care Centre, Guildford Seniors Village and New Vista Care Home will not be working at any other facility.

Fraser Health has proactively implemented the following:

Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.

Visitors have been limited to only essential visitors.

Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted.

Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

Residents, families and staff are being notified.

Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

During this time, Fraser Health will have a presence at the sites to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

Fraser Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long term care, assisted living and independent living facilities. In addition, Fraser Health has also deployed more than 200 people as part of our rapid action teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at the site. Through these teams, sites are also connected with emergency supplies and additional personnel if needed.

Since the public health emergency was declared, Fraser Health has seen limited to no transmission of COVID-19 in facilities that have had outbreaks.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

