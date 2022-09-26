COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Will Be Gone This Weekend

Great news for travellers starting this Saturday, October 1st the Government of Canada will be lifting all the Covid-19 entry restrictions.

Effective October 1, travellers will not have to do any of the following, regardless of their citizenship status in the country:

submit public health information through the ArriveCAN app or website;

provide proof of vaccination;

undergo pre- or on-arrival testing;

carry out COVID-19-related quarantine or isolation;

monitor and report if they develop signs or symptoms of COVID-19 upon arriving in Canada .

. Masks are no longer required in airports or on any flights.

“Thanks to Canadians who rolled up their sleeves and got vaccinated, we are able to take this great step towards easing measures and returning to normal,” Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra said.