COVID-19 Update: Todays Case Counts, Possible Travel Restriction Changes, Holiday Gathering Advice and more

British Columbia’s Minister of Health hinted at possible changes to COVID-19 restrictions over the coming days.
On Wednesday afternoon, Health Minister Adrian Dix addressed the media, shortly after the federal government issued a warning against non-essential international travel. He noted that over the past several days, BC has recorded larger case counts. There hasn’t, however, been a major increase in hospitalizations and critical care.
Dix says that Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has been meeting with various health authorities and hinted that changes to current health orders and restrictions could be underway.
“Medical Health Officers in the different health authorities have been meeting with Dr. Henry today, obviously others involved in those meetings including myself,” he explains. “And I would expect Henry will be reviewing and is reviewing actively any changes to public health orders in the coming days to address the increase in case counts.” (DailyHive).
New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:
- Fraser Health: 172 new cases, 945 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 180 new cases, 798 total active cases
- Interior Health: 92 new cases, 641 total active cases
- Northern Health: 31 new cases, 217 total active cases
- Island Health: 109 new cases, 856 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases, one total active case
BC health officials have not given an update on the number of Omicron variant cases in the province. The last update on Omicron suggested BC had 44 cases of the variant.
There have been seven new COVID-19-related deaths, leaving a total of 2,393 deaths in British Columbia.
To date, 86.7% (4,322,280) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.4% (4,107,920) have received a second dose.
From December 7 to 13, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 48.9% of cases, and from November 30 to December 13, they accounted for 72.0% of hospitalizations (DailyHive).