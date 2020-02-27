Day one of Surrey Police Department

The Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth has reviewed the report submitted by the Provincial Municipal Policing Transition Study Committee, and the City of Surrey has been given approval to proceed with the formation of Surrey Police Department.

“In just over one year, we moved from a unanimous council motion to full reality on our promise to deliver to the citizens of Surrey a city police department,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “With Minister Farnworth’s final approval to establish the Surrey Police Board, today marks day one for the Surrey Police Department.”

With a population of nearly 600,000, Surrey is the only major city in the country without its own city police department.

“The time has come, and some would say it’s been long overdue, for Surrey to have a police force of its own where accountability begins and stays within our city,” said Mayor McCallum. “Local responsibility, priorities and oversight will reside within the Surrey Police Board, which will be comprised of our most qualified citizens. City staff will be working diligently with the Province to put the Surrey Police Board in place. I look forward to beginning the work with my fellow Board members to bring Surrey Police to full operational strength.”