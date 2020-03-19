Delta Declares a Local State of Emergency

(Press Release from City of Delta)

On March 19, 2020, Emergency Management BC (BC Provincial Government) approved Mayor George V. Harvie’s request to declare a Local State of Emergency in Delta. Effective immediately, this enables Mayor Harvie to take actions to support the Provincial Health Officer’s verbal order to limit public gatherings and practice social distancing.

Delta MLA Ravi Khalon has been extremely helpful in facilitating the City’s efforts to protect the community, particularly working hard to have the Delta’s Local State of Emergency request approved so quickly.

Under the Local State of Emergency, the City is taking immediate actions against businesses that refuse to abide by the Provincial Health Officer’s directions, including closing the business and suspending the business licence. The City is working hard to support the vast majority of Delta businesses that are following the Provincial Health Officer’s directions and understand the importance of limiting the spread of COVID-19, but action will be taken against businesses that are not protecting public health.

“These are challenging times for residents and businesses in our community. By declaring a Local State of Emergency, we have additional abilities to protect the community. I have asked our

Bylaws department to enforce closures on some businesses that are not following the direction of our Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. I continue to work with all of Council, staff, and senior government officials to protect this community from the impact of COVID-19.”

– Mayor George V. Harvie