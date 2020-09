DJ Khaled and Drake released the music video for their hit ‘POPSTAR’ but the video was lacking both Drake and Dj Khaled… Justin Bieber stole the show and took over their music video and absolutely killed it. The video features Justin Bieber, his wife Hailey Bieber and their dog Oscar. There are also snippets of Drake and DJ Khaled to start it off, kick off your long weekend with this video below, it’ll get you PUMPED UP!