It is impossible to comprehend what the children of Robb Elementary School and their families are experiencing, but if you are looking to help here are 2 confirmed go fund me links to support the families during this horrible time:

GO FUND ME FOR FAMILIES

GO FUND ME FOR TEACHER’S FAMILY – Irma Garcia was shot and killed by the shooter and her husband Joe died 2 days later of a heart attack, leaving behind their 4 children under the age of 20