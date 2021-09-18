Drop-in Launch of Fall Exhibits Happening in Surrey, BC TOMORROW

Looking for something fun to do tomorrow during our rainy Saturday? View some fall exhibits at this drop-in event that includes music and formal remarks at Surrey Art Gallery!

Drop by the Gallery at your leisure to view the following exhibits:

These two local artists have solo exhibitions that showcase their versatile artmaking and storytelling skills. Preceding this event will be an artist talk with members of Flavourcel who have created a new suite of animations in their I Spy A City exhibit at UrbanScreen.

The drop-in launch will have music by DJ Denise & Denzin 8 Productions and formal remarks at 7:30pm.

No registration is required, though space is limited. To keep your visit safe, masks are required for those 12 years old and up. As we are expecting over 50 people for this event, you will be required to show your vaccine card or equivalent. See the Plan Your Visit page for more (Surrey.Ca).

