Easter Themed Events Happening Around Metro-Vancouver

Happy Tuesday friends! Easter is right around the corner, and with restrictions lifting and spaces becoming crowed again it may be a good idea to get a head start on your easter plans. Here are some events that will be happening around Metro-Vancouver that I talked about on air!

Stanley Park Railway Easter Train 2022

What: The Stanley Park Railway Easter Train is happening over the long weekend from April 15 to 18 this spring. You and the whole family can hop aboard the train for an egg-citing journey through the woods where you’ll find plenty of Easter surprises and goodies await.

Enjoy a special Easter soundtrack while you keep an eye out for any hidden eggs or bunnies in the forest. After the train ride, kids can meet the Easter Bunny and explore the Bunny Burrow Maze.

When: April 15 to 18, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Stanley Park Train, Pipeline Road, Stanley Park, access via West Georgia Street park entrance

Cost: $7 for everyone aged 3+, purchase tickets online

Bunnies & Booze

What: Maan Farms is doing a grown-up Easter egg hunt in April and you won’t want to miss it if you love Easter treats, baby animals, and boozing it up with your friends.

When you join the party, you’ll be part of the egg hunt and get a chance to find the golden egg for a big prize. You’ll also get dinner with appies and a boozy drink like a glass of tasty berry wine. Plus, the Easter Bunny is reportedly going to be on hand for a meet and greet, so you’ll be able to recreate your childhood shopping mall Easter Bunny photos from long ago.

When: April 8 and 9, 2022

Time: 6 pm to late

Where: Maan Farms, 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: From $79, purchase online

Easter at Britannia Mine Museum

What: The Britannia Mine Museum invites visitors to learn all about what working at the mine was like during its annual Easter celebration. Go on a special seasonal underground tour and check out the BOOM! Experience in the historic Mill. Then complete a self-led scavenger hunt for a chance to earn a special geological prize.

When: April 9 and 10, April 15 to 18, 2022

Time: 9 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: Museum admission varies, purchase online

Rabbitats Easter BunnyFest

What: Rabbitats Easter BunnyFest is a great way to visit rabbits in real life and learn about the cotton-tailed cuties. At the two-day festival, you’ll get a chance to join in the Meet & Treat, where you can watch the rabbits or join them in their enclosure to feed them treats.

This year, there will be a market with crafts and goodies including places for kids to make crafts, get their faces painted, play games, and win prizes.

When: Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Lavenderland, 8460 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Tickets: Minimum $5 donation at the door or online

Big Bunny Run

What: Runners will be hopping around Jericho Beach Park on April 16 for the return of the yearly Big Easter Run. The seventh annual fun run on Saturday, April 16, promises to be a fun day for the whole family and is also a fundraiser for KidSport BC.

Little ones taking part in the one- to three-km event are also invited to take part in an egg hunt at 1 pm. And to complete the festive atmosphere, the Big Bunny Run will feature a live DJ, prize giveaways, vendors, and more.

When: April 16, 2022

Time: 11:30 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Jericho Beach Park, 3941 Point Grey Road, Vancouver

Registration: Online

Amazing Rabbits 101

What: Vancouver Rabbit Rescue and Advocacy hosts an event for people who want to learn about adopting rabbits as house pets. Founder Olga Betts will answer questions, plus there will be rabbits for attendees to meet, an agility training demo, snacks and drinks, and more.

When: April 24, 2022

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: Outdoor location to be announced

Cost: Free though donations are encouraged. Register by emailing vrra.events@gmail.com

Adult Easter Egg Hunt at Taves Family Farms

What: Taves Family Farms is back with its adults-only egg hunt on two nights in April. Guests can hang out with the farm animals and celebrate with food, drinks, cider flights, hayrides, live music, and a group Easter egg hunt.

You have to be over 19 to join in and your ticket comes with a ton of perks. And it’s BYOB: bring your own basket. The Easter egg hunt starts at 7:45 pm so you will want to bring a flashlight.

When: April 8 and April 9, 2022

Time: 5:30 pm to 8:45 pm

Where: Taves Family Farms, 333 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Starting at $69.95, available online

Easter at the Cannery

What: This annual family-friendly weekend at Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site features crafts, storytime, games, and the popular Easter Salmon Scavenger Hunt. Activities are suitable for children ages 2 to 6 years old, including the Easter Salmon “Egg” Hunt that happens every 30 minutes, beginning at 11 am and ending at 4:30 pm.

When: April 15 to 18, 2022

Time: 10:45 am to 3:30 pm

Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 4th Avenue, Richmond

Cost: $5 for children 2-10 years old, $10 for adults 18 years and over as well as seniors. Free for youth 11-17 years old and children under 2 years as well as Society Members and Discovery Pass holders.

Credit for event details: DailyHive Vancouver.

-Kate