(Surrey RCMP Press Release)

Surrey RCMP is currently on scene investigating a fatal pedestrian involved collision in South Surrey.

At approximately 7:08 am Wednesday morning, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a 55-year-old male pedestrian in the 2400-block of 188 Street. Emergency Health Services were provided, however, despite all attempts to revive the man, he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) has conduct of the file. Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Services (ICARS) has been called out to the scene. The incident is still under investigation.

Public is advised to stay away from the area during this time. Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.