FEDERAL ELECTION DEBATES

The French language federal debate took place in Quebec yesterday (September 8th) just a little while away from the federal election set for September 20th. The debate was surprisingly heated with well curated and direct questions from the moderator, Patrice Roy.

There was a wide range of topics that were addressed, such as, child-care funding, COVID-19 pandemic, and the healthcare of Canadians as a whole. The French debate particularly addressed Quebec-specific issues around identity and representation. This topic brought about a heated exchange between Trudeau and Blanchet, where Trudeau said that Blanchet doesn’t have a monopoly on Quebec, and he (Trudeau) is a “proud Quebecer” too.

“You keep forgetting: I’m a Quebecer. I have always been a Quebecer, I will always be a Quebecer. You have no right to consider me not a Quebecer.” Trudeau proclaimed.

The leaders made promises around health care and letting provinces have power in that department. Trudeau pledged $25 billion but with specific consideration based on conditions set out, Erin O’Toole promised $60 billion over 10 years without any conditions, calling it a matter of “respecting the province’s jurisdiction”.

Matters pertaining to daycare, childcare, elder care, and Indigenous rights were also discussed and all leaders made statements.

The English language debate will also take place in Quebec today, September 10th, for two hours at 9 pm EST (6 pm PST).

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet, and Green Party leader Annamie Paul will face one another once again.