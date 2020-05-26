Feelin’ Stressed? Here are some ways to chill out!

Sooo much anxiety floating around these days how does one cope with it all? Well we found some interesting people who do some, what I call – strange things to chill out!
Fake a smile!
Fake it ’til you make it, right? Although in general, forcing emotions isn’t the best idea, studies show that smiling, even when you don’t mean it, can trick your brain into feeling happier, worth a try!
Suck your thumb?
If you can’t find some private space to suck on your thumb, subtly blowing cool air on it might do the trick, too. This is because your thumb has its own pulse, and blowing on it will slow the pulse and therefore decrease your stress. Not sure I would get away with this outside of my crib!
A spider to calm you down?
I know for me spiders give me anxiety, unlike this woman who lets spiders climb on her face. There is no reason this calms anyone down! No matter what science may say about spiders, I would NOT ever find any zen with one on my face!