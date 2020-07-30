Fifteen Fun Facts About Our Amazing Province to Celebrate B.C. Day!

Here are 15 awesome things about this beautiful province that we call home!

B.C. was the sixth province added to Canada, joining the confederation on July 20, 1871. The eco-activist group Greenpeace was formed in Vancouver in 1971. Mile 0 of the 7,699-kilometre Trans Canada Highway (the largest national highway in the world) is located in Victoria. Osoyoos Lake is the warmest freshwater lake in Canada. Fairweather Mountain is the highest point in B.C. at 4,663 metres (or 15,299 feet). The official motto of B.C. is “Splendour without Diminishment.” British Columbia is four times the size of Great Britain. B.C. Place was the first covered stadium in Canada. In North America, Vancouver is second only to Los Angeles in TV production and third in feature film production. The world’s largest hockey stick resides in Duncan. The provincial flower of B.C. is the Dogwood. There are only 30 countries larger than B.C. (and one state: Alaska). The cosmetic treatment Botox was invented in Vancouver in the year 2000. Although the Canucks have come up short three times, two B.C. teams have won the coveted Stanley Cup – the 1915 Vancouver Millionaires and the 1925 Victoria Cougars. Ogopogo has been a protected species since 1989, thanks to the B.C. government.

Happy B.C. Day Weekend from all of us at Pulse FM!

Play Safe & Have fun!