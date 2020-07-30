Fifteen Fun Facts About Our Amazing Province to Celebrate B.C. Day!

Here are 15 awesome things about this beautiful province that we call home!
- B.C. was the sixth province added to Canada, joining the confederation on July 20, 1871.
- The eco-activist group Greenpeace was formed in Vancouver in 1971.
- Mile 0 of the 7,699-kilometre Trans Canada Highway (the largest national highway in the world) is located in Victoria.
- Osoyoos Lake is the warmest freshwater lake in Canada.
- Fairweather Mountain is the highest point in B.C. at 4,663 metres (or 15,299 feet).
- The official motto of B.C. is “Splendour without Diminishment.”
- British Columbia is four times the size of Great Britain.
- B.C. Place was the first covered stadium in Canada.
- In North America, Vancouver is second only to Los Angeles in TV production and third in feature film production.
- The world’s largest hockey stick resides in Duncan.
- The provincial flower of B.C. is the Dogwood.
- There are only 30 countries larger than B.C. (and one state: Alaska).
- The cosmetic treatment Botox was invented in Vancouver in the year 2000.
- Although the Canucks have come up short three times, two B.C. teams have won the coveted Stanley Cup – the 1915 Vancouver Millionaires and the 1925 Victoria Cougars.
- Ogopogo has been a protected species since 1989, thanks to the B.C. government.
Happy B.C. Day Weekend from all of us at Pulse FM!
Play Safe & Have fun!