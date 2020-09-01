Finances, Goals, Objectives: Review the City of White Rock’s Annual Report!

The City of White Rock’s 2019 Annual Report is available for public review, giving the public 14 days to provide submissions and comments or ask questions in time for the City Council meeting on Sept. 14.

Under B.C.’s Community Charter, municipalities are required to produce an annual report that states their goals and objectives for the coming year and demonstrates what progress has been made toward the preceding year’s goals and objectives.

White Rock’s 2019 Annual Report is an 86-page document that includes a summary of 2019 milestones, a progress report on the 2018-2022 Council Strategic Priorities, financial reporting, and statements from the Mayor and CAO.

To read the 2019 Annual Report, visit whiterockcity.ca/annualreport.