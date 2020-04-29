First Responders Motorcade to Honour Nova Scotia Police Officer and Other Victims

On Thursday at 10:15 a.m., the BC Law Enforcement Memorial Committee has organized a first responders motorcade to honour fallen member RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson and the many innocent victims in Nova Scotia who lost their lives April 18-19.

This will result in road closures for a short time.

The multi-agency first responders’ motorcade will depart the Guildford Town Centre parking lot from 105 Avenue, travelling south on 150 Street, west on 100 Avenue, south on 140 Street and east on Green Timbers Way arriving at the BC RCMP Headquarters at approximately 10:30 a.m. Without stopping, the motorcade will drive past the BC RCMP memorial wall in recognition of fallen police officers, travel west on Green Timbers Way, north on 140 Street and east on 100 Avenue where the motorcade will officially conclude.

We thank you for your patience and understanding.