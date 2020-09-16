FLU VS COVID: How to identify Symptoms and Differences

With fall comes flu season and other seasonal ailments that share symptoms with COVID. There are a few ways to differentiate, but to preface this blog – please note – if you’re concerned call your doctor!!

Can tracking my fever help to differentiate?

Fever is common with both the flu and COVID, but, fevers with COVID tend to come on stronger, last longer, cause chills and major discomfort even if they don’t climb higher than 100.4 degrees. COVID fevers are not subtle – look beyond the number on the thermometer and see how the fever is making you feel.

What comes on quicker the flu or COVID?

How quickly the symptoms hit, may be helpful for some people, especially if they can pinpoint the exact day they felt sick or were exposed. With Coronavirus the symptoms come on suddenly around day five to seven and can appear as long as 14 days after exposure. The flu tends to show symptoms one to four days after exposure.

Can I be sneezing and coughing with COVID?

Yes, but it is less likely – good news – most colds start with congestion but it is not a primary symptom of COVID, having corona with just a runny nose is unlikely. Same with, a wet cough (phlegmy) – but a dry cough with a loss of smell is symptomatic of COVID.