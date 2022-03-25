Free Course Helping Women Deal with Stress, Anger, Mental Health Starts This Weekend!

Moving Forward Family Services is putting on a free, eight week women’s group dealing with stress, anger, mental health, relationships and self care that starts this Sunday!

Saira Hayre, who is a Counselling Psychology student with Moving Foward, says now felt like the right time to put it on, with the pandemic adding extra stress to many people’s lives.

Listen to Pulse FM’s Vanessa Ybarra’s interview with Saira on how the program works as well some easy, useful tips on how to cut down stress in your life starting today!

If you’re wanting one-on-one help instead, Moving Forward Family Services also offers free, one-on-one psycho educational coaching programs including:

– mindfulness

– healthy relationships

– Life Skills (dealing with stress, anger, and depression) through cognitive behavioural therapy

– And, affordable counselling as well!