FVDED in the park is less than a month away here in Surrey! (SEE LINEUP)

Surrey's FVDED in the Park summer music festival is under a month away! It'll be coming back in full force for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic!
This year’s headliners will be Illenium and Young Thug. They’ll be joined by other popular artists including Don Toliver, SAINt JHN, Slander, Troyboi, Yellow Claw, Internet Money, Whipped Cream, and Surf Mesa.
Organized by Blueprint and Live Nation Canada, this year’s FVDED in the Park will happen on July 8 and 9 in Holland Park in Surrey.
Grab your tickets before they are gone here: https://www.fvdedinthepark.
Here’s the full lineup:
Illenium
Young Thug
Don Toliver
Gryffin (DJ Set)
SAINt JHN
Seven Lions
Slander
NAV
Yung Lean
070 Shake
Dom Dolla
John Summit
Sidepiece
$NOT
TroyBoi
Yellow Claw
A Hundred Drums
Baby Tate
Bijou
Dr. Fresch
Ekkstacy
Glass Petals
Habstrakt
Internet Money
kmoe
LP Giobbi
Manila Grey
Moore Kismet
Rossy
Snotty Nose Rez Kids
SSGKobe
Surf Mesa
Tails
Tre’Amani
VNSSA
Whipped Cream
Yung Kayo
Donna Crooner
Joseph L’Etranger
Miko So
No Thanks
Real Love
Rude Nala
Sam Steele
Sivz
Sophia Stel
Yurie