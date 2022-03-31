Gas Is $60 Cents Cheaper In The States Right Now EVEN With The Exchange Rate!! Hello Road Trip!

It might be the perfect time for a road trip down to the States, as border restrictions are set to ease on Friday and gas prices are on the cheaper side.

According to GasBuddy, you can find fuel in the US for approximately 60 cents cheaper than it is in Canada, even with the exchange rate in mind.

As we’ve seen in recent months, the price at the pump can change dramatically within days, so while prices aren’t set in stone, and your mileage may vary, rates are still lower.

Tomorrow the restrictions change in Canada where you will NO LONGER need a PCR test to come back into the country so it’s the perfect time to head on down and fill up.