Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Kanyes West & Swedish House Mafia Are All Headlining Coachella 2022

The official Coachella 2022 lineup has been announced, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Kanye West and Swedish House Mafia as headliners!! Billboard confirmed this morning.

The festival will take place April 15-17 and April 22-24 in Indio, California. The last two annual Coachella fests were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine were the original headliners of the 2020 show, which was canceled because of COVID-19, along with the 2021 edition.

Scott was pulled from this year’s show following his deadly Astroworld concert tragedy that left many dead in 2021.

